Japanese Drugstore Chains Tsuruha, Welcia to Merge

Sapporo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese drugstore chains Tsuruha Holdings Inc. and Welcia Holdings Co. said Wednesday that they will start talks to integrate their operations, whose combined annual sales exceed 2 trillion yen.

Retail giant Aeon Co., which already holds equity stakes in both companies, will buy an additional 13.6 pct stake in Tsuruha for 102.3 billion yen from Hong Kong investment fund Oasis Management Co. in March. Welcia, an Aeon subsidiary, will later become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tsuruha.

After the integration, Aeon will make Tsuruha a consolidated subsidiary by boosting its shareholding to about 50 pct.

The three companies plan to finish these procedures by the end of 2027.

They agreed to form a capital and business tie-up under which the drugstore chains will cooperate to develop new stores and private brand products and increase outlets that can sell prescription drugs.

