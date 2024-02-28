Sompo Japan Chm. to Step Down over Bigmotor Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. Chairman Keiji Nishizawa is expected to step down over an automobile insurance fraud scandal involving used car dealer Bigmotor Co., it was learned Wednesday.

Nishizawa is seen resigning to take responsibility also for an alleged cartel over premiums for corporate insurance contracts.

At Sompo Japan, Giichi Shirakawa quit as president over the string of problems at the end of January, while Kengo Sakurada, chairman and CEO of parent Sompo Holdings Inc., is set to resign at the end of March.

Sompo Japan resumed referrals of policyholders with damaged vehicles to Bigmotor, the only nonlife insurer to do this, despite being aware of the used car dealer's fraudulent insurance claims.

The Financial Services Agency raided Sompo Japan and its parent. In January, it issued a business improvement order against them under the insurance business law, taking issue with their disregard for customers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]