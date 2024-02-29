Toshiba Swings to Net Loss in April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday that it swung to a net loss in April-December due mainly to losses related to its investment in struggling chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp.

The Japanese electronics and machinery maker posted a consolidated net loss of 107 billion yen for the nine months, compared with the year-before profit of 84 billion yen.

Toshiba booked an investment loss of 100.9 billion yen over its stake of about 40 pct in Kioxia.

In December, Toshiba went private as part of its turnaround efforts as the company has struggled in the aftermath of an accounting scandal in 2015.

The company reported an operating loss of 11.9 billion yen for the nine months, against the year-before profit of 8.1 billion yen, as it took additional write-downs on product warranties for hard disk drives. Sales fell 5 pct to 2,256.7 billion yen.

