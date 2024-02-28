Toyota Industries to Skip Govt Hearing on Engine Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Industries Corp. has told the transport ministry that it will not attend a hearing to be held by the ministry Thursday over the company's fraudulent tests for industrial machinery engines.

The ministry planned to hear opinions from the company on a decision to revoke type approval for three engines, including forklift engines, which is necessary for mass production.

Toyota Industries, affiliated with top automaker Toyota Motor Corp., has not raised objections to the planned administrative punishment. The ministry is therefore likely to finalize its decision soon.

Over the fraudulent engine tests, the ministry last week announced plans to revoke type approval for two types of forklift engine and one type of construction machinery engine, based on the road transport vehicle law.

The company got type certificate revoked for two types of forklift engine in April 2023. If the additional measures are taken, approval for all of its five major industrial machinery engines will be cancelled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]