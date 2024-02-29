4 Japan Nonlife Insurers to Sell Clients' Shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese nonlife insurance companies plan to sell all of their cross-shareholdings with client firms, people familiar with the matter said.

Financial regulators have criticized the insurers' practice of holding shares in client firms to maintain good relations with them as a hotbed for them to collude to fix insurance premiums for contracts.

In December, the Financial Services Agency urged the insurers--Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.--to step up the sale of such cross-held shares.

The insurers plan to include their decision to eliminate cross-shareholdings in their reports to be submitted to the agency on Thursday, the people said. They are also expected to announce disciplinary measures against their executives, including pay cuts.

The four insurers had about 6 trillion yen in clients' shares under cross-shareholding arrangements as of the end of March 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]