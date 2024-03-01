Japan Lower House Panel to Take Vote on FY 2024 Budget Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives Budget Committee on Thursday decided to take a vote on the government's fiscal 2024 budget Friday.

Chairman Itsunori Onodera exercised his authority to make the decision, hoping that the budget will clear the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament within Friday for an enactment during the current fiscal year.

Opposition parties, however, have objected to such a schedule, citing insufficient deliberations. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to submit a motion to dismiss Onodera as the committee's leader.

For the budget, the ruling camp hopes to squeeze in five-hour intensive deliberations and a two-hour question-and-answer session before the budget is put to a vote at the committee and then the full lower chamber Friday.

These would take place in parallel with second-day hearings at the chamber's Deliberative Council on Political Ethics over a political funds scandal involving factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]