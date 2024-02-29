Kishida Backs Guilt-by-Association for Fund Law Breaches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday expressed his willingness to adopt a guilt-by-association system holding politicians responsible for their accountants' political funds control law violations.

In a hearing at the Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, Kishida also apologized over a money scandal involving factions of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He promised not to host fundraising parties during his tenure as prime minister.

"As party president, I offer my heartfelt apology for causing great public suspicion and distrust in politics," he said at the start of the hearing, pledging to "promote reforms to establish compliance."

But Kishida's explanations about details, including how the widespread practice of keeping some revenues unrecorded in political funds reports came to be established, were limited to what had been disclosed in the LDP's hearing survey report released Feb. 15.

He said he plans to realize a revision of the political funds control law during the current ordinary session of the Diet.

