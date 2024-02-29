Toyota Industries Chairman Toyoda to Step Down

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese machinery maker Toyota Industries Corp. said Thursday that its chairman, Tetsuro Toyoda, will step down and be succeeded by Shigeki Terashi, former executive vice president of parent company Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyoda, 78, will become a senior adviser, while former President Akira Onishi, 66, who became vice chairman last June, will become a director without the right to represent the company.

The appointments are set to be formally adopted after the company's regular shareholders meeting in June.

Toyoda is the second son of the late former Toyota Motor President Eiji Toyoda. He became president of Toyota Industries in 2005 and has served as chairman of the machinery maker since June 2013.

Terashi, 69, an engineer, is said to have been selected for his knowledge of vehicle electrification.

