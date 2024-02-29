Toyota Industries Accepts Penalties over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Industries Corp. accepted the Japanese transport ministry's decision to revoke type approval for three industrial machinery engine models over its performance test cheating, it was learned Thursday.

The ministry planned to hear opinions from Toyota Industries on the decision Thursday, but the company skipped the hearing and instead submitted a statement saying that it has no objections to the ministry's move.

The ministry will soon finalize the decision to revoke the type approval, necessary for mass production, for two types of forklift engine and one type of construction machinery engine.

The ministry has concluded that the company's malpractices were especially malicious for the three engine models. In one case, the company has been found to have tampered with control software when testing emission performance.

Also, the emission performance of the construction machinery engine did not meet environmental standards. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. has filed with the authorities to recall a total of 1,831 units of six types of hydraulic excavators carrying the engine.

