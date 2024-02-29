Mitsubishi Pencil to Acquire German Pen Maker Lamy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Pencil Co. said Thursday that it will acquire all outstanding shares in German writing instruments manufacturer C. Josef Lamy GmbH from its founding family to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

The Japanese company aims to utilize the world-famous Lamy brand to boost its overseas expansion as the stationery market in Japan is expected to shrink amid the country's falling birthrate and digitalization efforts.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Established in 1930, the German company sells mid- to high-priced ballpoint and fountain pens, mainly in Europe.

With the acquisition, Mitsubishi Pencil plans to expand its product lineup in the higher price range.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]