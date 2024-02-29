Prices of 728 Food Products to Rise in Japan in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--A survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Thursday that 195 major Japanese food makers will raise the prices of a total of 728 products in March, down about 80 pct from 3,503 products a year earlier.

The March price hikes will affect some popular confectionery products and retort pouch foods, as well as many chocolate products due to a rise in cacao bean prices amid poor harvests.

Nestle Japan Ltd. will raise the suggested retail price of a KitKat chocolate product to 685 yen from 540 yen while increasing the number of pieces per product to 13 from 12.

Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s GariGarikun Soda ice popsicle will see the first price increase in eight years, by 10 yen to 86 yen.

Among processed foods, the prices of Otsuka Foods Co.'s Bon Curry Gold products will rise to 221 yen from 205 yen.

