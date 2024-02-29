NTT West Pres. Moribayashi to Resign over Customer Info Theft

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. President Masaaki Moribayashi said Thursday that he will step down at the end of March to take responsibility for massive customer information theft at a subsidiary.

"Our social responsibility is extremely grave. I'm stepping down to take the blame," Moribayashi told a press conference in the western city of Osaka, offering an apology.

Last year, NTT West said that a former temporary employee who worked for the subsidiary, NTT Business Solutions, stole customer data and sold it to a list broker and others.

NTT West has been slapped with administrative guidance by the communications ministry for insufficient supervising.

On Thursday, NTT West released a report of investigations into the incident conducted by outside lawyers and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]