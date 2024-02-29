Baseball Star Ohtani Announces Marriage to Japanese Woman

Newsfrom Japan

Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani from Japan has announced that his bachelor days are over.

In an Instagram post released Thursday Japan time, the 29-year-old said he has married a Japanese woman.

“We hope that two of us (and one dog) will work together, support each other and move forward together with my fans,” he said. The post included a photograph of his dog, Dekopin.

He is set to meet the press Thursday.

After spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani became a free agent and moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year-contract worth 700 million dollars. During the off-season, he worked on rehabilitating his right elbow, which was operated on last September.

