Daihatsu to Start Compensating Dealers in March

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. said Thursday that it will start paying compensation to 58 vehicle dealers in Japan in March, in the wake of its fraudulent safety test scandal.

The automaker suspended its domestic auto production and shipments entirely in late December 2023. The compensation will be given because the scandal is affecting sales of new vehicles.

The payments will be made to help cover costs for vehicle inspections and alternative vehicles for buyers who are yet to receive the ones they ordered. The total compensation value is unclear.

Daihatsu has resumed production and shipments of some vehicles that were confirmed safe by the transport ministry. It plans to prioritize the customers awaiting deliveries before restarting to take new orders.

As for other models including the mainstay Tanto minivehicle, it is unclear when the production and shipments will be resumed. Concerns are mounting among dealers and parts makers.

