Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso to Delay Management Merger

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. said Thursday that it will postpone a planned management integration with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp.

The postponement reflected pending approvals under the antimonopoly and other competition laws, as well as the impact of Hino’s engine data falsification scandal.

The two companies and their respective parents, Toyota Motor Corp. and Daimler Truck AG, had aimed to conclude a final contract by the end of March and complete the integration by the end of this year. They plan to continue talks on the merger plan.

“The timing of the...business integration will be announced as soon as a reliable timeline for the pending investigations is available,” the four companies said in a statement Thursday, stressing that “the merger discussions are progressing on a positive note.”

The four companies reached a basic agreement on the planned management integration last May. Under the plan, Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso will merge on an equal footing, and Toyota and Daimler will own equal shares in a new holding company to be established for the merger.

