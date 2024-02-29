Japan Panel Adopts Ideas about AI-Linked Copyright Infringements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cultural Affairs Council subcommittee Thursday broadly accepted government-presented draft ideas regarding copyright infringements associated with generative artificial intelligence.

The Cultural Affairs Agency drafted the ideas based on public opinions in a bid to curb unauthorized training of generative AI with copyrighted materials.

The agency will promote the ideas after they are reported at a council meeting on the matter next month.

The copyright law stipulates that if data is learned by AI at the development stage, copyrighted works can be used without permission, in principle.

Meanwhile, permission is required when the interests of copyright holders are feared to be infringed on, while it is not required for minor use of copyrighted things.

