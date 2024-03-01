Japan, Czech Ministers Agree on Economic Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky, agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation at a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday.

In the Czech Republic, about 280 Japanese companies do business.

The two ministers also signed a bilateral air service agreement for the opening of regular passenger flight routes.

The deal is "a symbol of stronger bilateral relations," Kamikawa told a joint press conference. "It has great significance for further activation of people-to-people exchanges."

The two exchanged views on support for Ukraine, which is fighting Russia's invasion, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China is increasing its military activities.

