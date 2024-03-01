Major Japanese Firms Begin Explanatory Sessions for New Grads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese firms started explanatory sessions Friday for job-seeking university students expected to graduate in spring 2025.

Companies are actively engaging in recruiting activities amid serious labor shortages after the normalization of economic activities following the COVID-19 pandemic, making it easier for job-seeking students to land jobs.

Tokyo-based job information provider Mynavi Corp. hosted job fairs in the Japanese capital and 12 prefectures.

One such event is being held at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, until Saturday. It is expected to be joined by some 280 companies and draw some 3,100 students in total.

"I want to expand my options by listening to officials at various companies," said a third-year university student who hopes to work in real-estate sales.

