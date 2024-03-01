U.S. H-Bomb Test Victims Remembered in Japan 70 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fishermen who died after being exposed to radiation from a U.S. hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific were remembered in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on the 70th anniversary of the incident Friday.

In the city of Yaizu, flowers were laid at the tomb of Aikichi Kuboyama, former chief radio operator of the Fukuryu Maru No. 5, who died six months after the explosion at the Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands in 1954. He was among the 23 crew members of the tuna fishing boat exposed to radiation.

Just before his death, Kuboyama, then 40, said he hoped he would be the last victim of atomic and hydrogen bombs.

Before laying flowers, about 900 people walked about 2 kilometers from JR Yaizu Station to the temple where Kuboyama's tomb stands, calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons and for peace.

"Hopefully this tomb visit will be an opportunity for many people to get to know the incident," said Keiko Kawamura, a sister-in-law of Matashichi Oishi, a former crew member of the boat who died at age 87 in 2021.

