G-20 Finance Officials Fail to Adopt Joint Statement

Sao Paulo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Top finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies failed to adopt a joint statement at a meeting in Sao Paulo that ended Thursday due mainly to gaps in opinion over wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

It is "regrettable" that the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors "have not reached an agreement on the wording over geopolitics," Masato Kanda, Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, told a press conference after the two-day meeting.

The G-20 officials shared the view that the outlook for the global economy is highly uncertain though the possibility of a soft landing is growing, Kanda said. He cited wars as a downside risk.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told the news conference that the Japanese economy is on a moderate recovery track. He expressed hopes that wage increases this spring will drive a recovery in personal consumption.

