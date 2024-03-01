LDP's Nishimura Unaware of Details of Kickback Resumption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a parliamentary panel Friday that he is unaware of the circumstances that led to the resumption of kickbacks at the heart of a money scandal rocking the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Nishimura apologized for causing public distrust in politics at a hearing of the Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Nishimura, who has served as secretary-general of an LDP faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, denied his involvement in the faction's practice of kicking back revenues from fundraising parties to faction members.

He said that Abe, then faction chief, and other executives decided in April 2022 to abolish the practice, but it was resumed after the former prime minister's death.

The kickbacks were dealt with as a longstanding custom by successive chairmen and chief accountants, Nishimura said. "I do not know when it began."

