Trump Attaches Importance to Japan-U.S. Relationship: Aide

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Former U.S. President Donald Trump tried to strengthen Japan-U.S. ties while he was in office, a close aide told media organizations including Jiji Press on Thursday.

Trump has "always wanted it to get stronger," U.S. Sen. William Hagerty, who served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under the Trump administration, said of the Japan-U.S. relationship.

"We talked about how important the relationship with Japan was to him and is to him," Hagerty said about his meeting with Trump last week.

"Trump has been clear that he wants to see our partner nations as strong as they possibly can be and as supportive as they possibly can be," he also said, referring to the United States' allies including Japan and South Korea.

Asked if Trump would ask Japan to raise its defense budget after his possible win in the presidential election in November, Hagerty said, "It's not just dollar amount or yen amount, but it's the ability to deliver (the outcome of strengthening deterrence power) effectively."

