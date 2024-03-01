Large Japanese Firms Positive about Wage Hikes: BOJ's Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday that Japanese companies, mainly large businesses, are showing a positive attitude toward raising wages this spring.

The Japanese central bank will discuss monetary policy while looking at outcomes of "shunto" spring wage talks, due out in stages starting in March, Ueda said at a press conference after a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Sao Paulo.

The results of the wage talks will be an important factor for the BOJ in deciding whether to end its negative interest rate policy.

Ueda said that Japan is not yet in a situation where 2 pct inflation can continue in a sustainable and stable way. The BOJ will continue to monitor whether a virtuous cycle of higher wages and prices is working, he said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]