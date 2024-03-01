Japan Cabinet OKs Bill to Revise NTT Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adopted at a meeting Friday a bill to ease restrictions on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

The proposed amendments to the NTT law call for scrapping the Japanese telecom giant's obligation to disclose research results in order to strengthen its global competitiveness, allowing the company to allocate less than one-third of executive posts to foreign nationals, and making it possible for NTT and its two regional units to change their trade names. Currently, NTT is banned from appointing non-Japanese directors.

The cabinet approval of the revision bill comes as rival telecom operators are opposed to lifting or relaxing restrictions on NTT. The government's Information and Communications Council will continue discussions on the issue.

At the meeting, a bill to revise the broadcasting law was also adopted, so as to make online distribution of television programs an essential business of public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp.

Specifically, the bill calls for requiring NHK to provide both simultaneous and missed-program webcasts as well as program-related information online and obliging those who apply for the online services to subscribe to NHK even if they do not have TV sets.

