S. Korea's Yoon Hopes to Further Develop Ties with Japan

Seoul, March 1 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol voiced hopes Friday for further development of his country's relations with Japan next year, which marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic ties.

Yoon spoke at a ceremony commemorating the March 1 movement of 1919 to seek independence from Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

In the speech, Yoon called Japan a partner that shares freedom, human rights and other values with South Korea.

"I hope that the 60th anniversary of (South) Korea and Japan normalizing diplomatic relations next year will serve as an opportunity to take our bilateral relationship to a higher level, one that is more productive and constructive," he said.

South Korea and Japan are working together to overcome their painful past and are moving together toward a "new world," according to an English version of his speech.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]