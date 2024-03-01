Mayor in Okinawa Wants GSDF Training Ground Plan Scrapped

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 1 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of Uruma on Friday asked the Defense Ministry to scrap a plan to build a new Ground Self-Defense Force training ground in the city in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

"It's very difficult to build consensus among residents and gain their understanding," Mayor Masato Nakamura said during a visit to the ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau.

Bureau head Shinya Ito replied, "We have no intention of scrapping it at this point."

The ministry says that the new training ground is necessary as the GSDF personnel are set to increase following the planned upgrading of the GSDF 15th Brigade in Naha, Okinawa's capital, to a division.

Local residents oppose the plan because the planned site, which used to be a golf course, is close to a residential area and educational facilities.

