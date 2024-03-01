LDP Shionoya Says Kickback Practice Goes Back over 20 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Ryu Shionoya, who previously led the decision-making body of the biggest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Friday that the faction's practice of kicking back revenues from fundraising parties to member lawmakers started over 20 years ago.

"While I think the practice began over 20 years ago, I'm not aware of details," Shionoya, former LDP General Council chairman, told a hearing at the Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

On failures to report kickbacks in political funds reports, Shionoya said such omissions were customary.

In April 2022, the faction, then led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, decided at a meeting of senior members to scrap kickbacks.

The practice, however, was later resumed. Shionoya, who was present at the meeting, said that participants did not discuss keeping kickbacks unrecorded in political funds reports.

