Japan Govt Panel Starts Talks on ODA Using Private Funds

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's Foreign Ministry on Friday started discussing concrete measures to better utilize private-sector funds for official development assistance.

The ministry aims to use its ODA budget to encourage private projects that strongly support development in developing countries. The panel will draw up a proposal and submit it to Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in summer.

Chaired by Izumi Ono, professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, the panel consists of 10 experts including those with know-how on international cooperation.

Kamikawa attended the first meeting of the panel held Friday. She said that "private-sector companies are becoming more active in efforts to realize a sustainable society."

"We'll explore ways to mobilize private funds by using ODA as a catalyst," she added.

