Top Court Finalizes Okinawa's Loss in U.S. Base Relocation Case

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court has finalized a high court ruling that ordered Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki to approve a construction design change for ground improvement work under a U.S. base relocation project in the southernmost prefecture.

At the top court's First Petty Bench, Presiding Justice Masaaki Oka ruled in favor of the central government, rejecting the Okinawa prefectural government's appeal against the ruling by the Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court.

The Supreme Court made the decision Thursday by consensus of all five justices. It was the first such decision handed down by the top court in a lawsuit over an execution carried out by proxy under the local autonomy law.

The lawsuit revolved around the project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in a heavily populated area in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, also Okinawa.

Last December, the Naha branch ordered the prefecture to approve the design change necessary to start offshore ground improvement.

