Japan Lower House Likely to Pass FY 2024 Budget Sat.

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives is seen passing the fiscal 2024 state budget as early as Saturday afternoon after ruling and opposition parties agreed on a Budget Committee schedule.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to hold a meeting of the Budget Committee of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Saturday morning for intensive deliberations and closing questions.

The agreement followed a battle between the ruling and opposition camps that continued until around the start of Saturday. The CDP took actions to delay Diet proceedings in hopes of stopping the budget from clearing the all-important chamber within Friday as the LDP planned.

The two parties will meet again Saturday about an expected vote on the budget by the lower chamber. If the Lower House passes and sends it to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, within Saturday, the budget will be enacted within fiscal 2023 even without an Upper House vote, given the Lower House's superiority stipulated in the Constitution.

On Thursday, Budget Committee Chairman Itsunori Onodera used his authority to schedule a committee vote on the budget for Friday, angering the opposition side.

