U.S. to Lift Ban on Osprey Flights: Media

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Department of Defense will lift its ban on flights by the Osprey transport aircraft as early as next week, U.S. media reported Friday.

The U.S. military has suspended Osprey flights around the world following a fatal crash of the aircraft off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in November last year.

According to U.S. media reports, the U.S. military does not plan to resume flights in Japan, where public sentiment toward Ospreys has worsened, until it consults with the Japanese side. A senior U.S. military official is expected to visit Japan as early as next week to explain the flight resumption plan to Japan's Defense Ministry and other authorities.

In the accident off Yakushima, an Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashed, killing eight U.S. service members on board. The U.S. military has suspended flights of over 400 Osprey aircraft around the world since December, saying that the crash was caused by a malfunction of the aircraft rather than a pilot error.

In February, the U.S. military said that it has identified the mechanical problem of the crashed aircraft but the cause of the failure was unclear.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]