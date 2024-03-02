Ex-SDF Member Gonoi to Receive Int'l Women of Courage Award

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Self-Defense Forces member Rina Gonoi, who went public about the sexual harassment and abuse she experienced during her service, has been named among the 12 winners of the 2024 International Women of Courage Awards given by the U.S. Department of State, the department said Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and first lady Jill Biden will host the annual award ceremony at the White House on Monday.

Gonoi "shined a light on an otherwise taboo subject in traditional Japanese society," the department said in a statement.

"Her bravery to take on social norms emboldened countless survivors of abuse to come forward with their own stories so that they no longer suffered in silence," the statement noted. "Based on Ms. Gonoi's push for meaningful reform, the JSDF is building a more secure workplace so that Japanese of any gender can defend their country with dignity."

The guilty ruling has become final for three former members of Japan's Ground SDF over their sexual assault against Gonoi. The accusation by Gonoi prompted the Japanese Defense Ministry to work on eradicating harassment including by conducting a special probe covering all SDF personnel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]