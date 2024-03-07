Locals Seeking Ways to Pass on Memories of March 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., March 7 (Jiji Press)--Residents of northeastern Japan areas devastated by the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, continue to seek ways to pass on memories of the disaster.

At facilities established for handing down such stories, younger generations with no memory of the disaster take part in training courses for storytelling.

In the coastal city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, hit hard by the deadly tsunami, the municipal government's section for managing disaster ruins held its first such course at Kadonowaki Elementary School Ruins in late 2023.

The event attracted some 20 participants, including those who had never talked about their experiences of the disaster and young people with no memory of the day 13 years ago.

Bereaved families of disaster victims serving as storytellers in the prefecture explained the meaning of passing down the lessons and gave tips for telling stories.

