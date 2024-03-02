Japan Lower House Passes FY 2024 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives passed the fiscal 2024 state budget bill Saturday, making it certain to be enacted before the current fiscal year ends this month.

The budget bill was approved at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

It was sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, and will be enacted within fiscal 2023 even without an Upper House vote, given the Lower House's superiority stipulated in the Constitution. Deliberations in the Upper House are expected to begin Monday.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to put the budget bill to a vote in the Lower House after the LDP vowed to continue deliberations at the Lower House's Deliberative Council on Political Ethics over a high-profile political funds scandal involving LDP factions and set up in the Lower House a special committee for political reform.

The special committee, which is expected to be created by expanding an existing special committee related to political ethics, will discuss an amendment to the political funds control law in response to the LDP funds scandal.

