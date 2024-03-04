Hitakatsu Wins 3rd Term as Tsushima Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Tsushima, Nagasaki Pref., March 3 (Jiji Press)--Tsushima Mayor Naoki Hitakatsu, who opposed accepting a "literature survey" to examine whether the city is suitable for hosting a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants, won a third term in Sunday's mayoral election.

The 69-year-old independent incumbent, backed by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, defeated independent rookie Yasuhiko Aramaki, 59, a restaurant owner who pledged to promote efforts to attract the final disposal site to the island city in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, to have it act as an immediate stimulus to the local economy.

The voter turnout was 64.50 pct, up from 63.23 pct in the previous election.

"I'm against attracting nuclear waste and will aim to create a rich island," Hitakatsu told reporters Sunday evening.

In September last year, the Tsushima assembly adopted a petition asking the city to accept the literature survey, the first stage of the process to select a final disposal site. But Hitakatsu expressed his intention not to accept the survey due to concerns about reputational damage to the tourism and fisheries industries. He vowed to attract luxury hotels to the city for wealthy tourists during his election campaign.

