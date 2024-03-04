Kishida Denies Intent to Dissolve Lower House in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday denied an intention to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, for a snap election in April.

"I absolutely have no such idea," Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, asked whether he is considering dissolving the Lower House in line with three Lower House by-elections scheduled for April.

The Upper House Budget Committee started on the day substantive debates on the government's fiscal 2024 draft budget after the Lower House passed it on Saturday.

At the committee meeting, Kiyomi Tsujimoto, executive deputy president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, grilled Kishida on his reason for rushing for the budget bill's passage through the Lower House by unusually holding parliamentary discussions on a Saturday.

Denying any correlation between the move and a possible Lower House dissolution, Kishida said, "Enacting the fiscal 2024 budget by the end of fiscal 2023 (on March 31) is more important than anything else."

