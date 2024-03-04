13 Years On: Hard-Hit Prefectures Encouraging Learning about Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 4 (Jiji Press)--To remind people of the lessons from a massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan 13 years ago, officials in the hard-hit prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima are working to encourage educational visits to areas stricken by the disaster.

Officials in the prefectures are racing to keep the March 11, 2011, disaster from being forgotten, while also promoting tourism.

Thirty-three memorial museums in the three prefectures were visited by a record high of about 1.56 million people in 2023, up 1.3-fold from a year earlier, according to 3.11 Memorial Network, a nonprofit organization.

In December, 10 junior high school students from Sumita in inland Iwate visited the Iwate Tsunami Memorial Museum, located in the city of Rikuzentakata.

"You don't know when or where a disaster will happen. Please think about this through the exhibition," a museum staff member told the students.

