Japan FTC to Warn Nissan over Payments to Parts Suppliers

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission plans to recommend Nissan Motor Co. shortly to prevent a recurrence of unfair reductions in payments to subcontracting auto parts makers, informed sources said Monday.

The reductions by Nissan are estimated to total about 3 billion yen for more than 30 suppliers over the past several years, the biggest amount since the subcontractor law was enacted in 1956.

Nissan has already paid the amount back to the subcontractors, the sources said.

The automaker is believed to have unilaterally reduced payments by several pct from the amounts agreed in advance with the subcontractors, such as a tire wheel maker.

Nissan may have started the practice decades ago. The subcontractors apparently could not refuse the reductions for fear of losing jobs with Nissan.

