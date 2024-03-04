Japan Top Govt Spokesman Hails Nikkei's Rise above 40,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed the country's key Nikkei 225 stock average topping 40,000 for the first time ever on Monday.

Touching on the government's efforts to help private-sector firms raise wages and expand investment, the top government spokesman told a press conference on the day, "It's very encouraging to see positive evaluations, including from market players."

The government will steadily advance these efforts, Hayashi added.

On Monday, the Nikkei average rose to as high as 40,314.64 before ending the morning at 40,226.83, up 316.01 points, or 0.79 pct, from Friday.

