13 at Bigmotor Referred to Prosecutors over Roadside Trees

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--A former Bigmotor Co. vice president and 12 others were referred to prosecutors Monday over roadside trees killed or cut down near Tokyo outlets of the used car dealer.

Papers on the 13 people, including former vice president Koichi Kaneshige, 35, were sent to the prosecution for alleged property destruction, investigative sources said.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department believes that Kaneshige may have indirectly influenced decisions to cut down or kill with herbicides roadside trees by strengthening the company's checks on the cleanliness of outlets or through personnel evaluations, although he gave no direct instructions.

The 12 others include a former 41-year-old manager and workers of a Bigmotor outlet in the western Tokyo city of Tama. They are suspected of cutting down trees in front of the store with a grass cutter in July last year.

Others include former managers and workers at Bigmotor outlets in Tokyo's Setagaya and Nerima wards and in the western Tokyo city of Tachikawa who allegedly killed roadside trees by spraying herbicides between February 2021 and early July 2023.

