13 Years On: Bumpy Road Continues for Fukushima Plant Decommissioning

Okuma, Fukushima Pref., March 5 (Jiji Press)--The project to decommission Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant continues to face ups and downs, nearly 13 years after the plant in northeastern Japan experienced the country's worst nuclear accident triggered by the Great East Japan Earthquake.

TEPCO began releasing tritium-containing treated water from the crippled plant into the ocean in August 2023. On the other hand, it has abandoned a plan to start by the March 31 end of this fiscal year the removal of nuclear fuel debris, considered the most difficult part of the decommissioning project. There have also been a number of problems, including a leak of contaminated water.

In late January, steel frames being set up around the No. 1 reactor building, which suffered a hydrogen explosion in the March 2011 accident, were seen from a hill overlooking the meltdown-hit No. 1 to No. 3 reactors.

This is part of work to place a large cover over the damaged building by summer 2025, ahead of the removal of spent nuclear fuel.

Meanwhile, there are more than 1,000 tanks storing contaminated water and treated water on the grounds of the Fukushima plant.

