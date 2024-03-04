Yamanashi to Collect 2,000 Yen from Mt. Fuji Climbers

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., March 4 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural assembly of Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, passed an ordinance on Monday to collect entry fees of 2,000 yen per head from people climbing Mount Fuji from the Yamanashi side.

A gate will be installed at the fifth station, or the entrance to the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side of 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in Japan, for collecting the fees, aimed at controlling the congestion near its summit, from the July 1 start of this year’s climbing season.

Climbers will have to pay up to 3,000 yen each, including 1,000 yen that they are asked to pay voluntarily for the conservation of the environment at the mountain, which is on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites.

During the 2024 season until mid-September, the gate will be closed from 4 p.m. until 3 a.m. the following day. Entry restrictions will also be imposed if the daily number of climbers exceeds 4,000. Those staying at mountain huts will be exempted from these restrictions.

The entry fees will be used for setting up shelters to protect climbers from rocks that might erupt from the volcanic mountain and falling rocks, as well as for deploying observers to warn people who are behaving badly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]