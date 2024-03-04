Kishida Vows to Resolve Abduction Issue While in Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday showed his determination to resolve while in office North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

"I'll work even harder with a strong determination to resolve the abduction issue myself," Kishida told relatives of the Japanese abductees in a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Kishida also said it is important to build a relationship between leaders of the two countries, showing an eagerness to hold a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

At the meeting, Sakie Yokota, the 88-year-old mother of Megumi, who was kidnapped in 1977 when she was 13 years old, voiced expectations that Kishida will advance negotiations with North Korea during his term of office.

Takuya Yokota, Megumi's younger brother who heads a group of relatives of the abductees, told Kishida that the relatives do not oppose a lifting of Japan's sanctions on North Korea if all abductees can return home while their parents are alive.

