Meiji to Stop Chelsea Candy Shipments at End of March

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese confectionery maker Meiji Co. will stop shipping Chelsea, a long-selling candy product inspired by traditional sweets in Scotland, at the end of March, company officials said Monday.

The company will stop shipments of Chelsea, launched in 1971, as sales shrank from about 2.5 billion yen in fiscal 2002 to about 500 million yen in fiscal 2022. Its production was halted last month.

Meiji feels sorry for fans of the product about the end of sales, a company official said.

