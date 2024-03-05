Nippon Steel Committed to Acquiring U.S. Steel by Sept.: Executive

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. remains committed to acquiring United States Steel Corp. by September, Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said in a recent interview.

Mori said Nippon Steel is not concerned about opposition to the acquisition by the United Steelworkers union, saying, "I think we can find common ground once we start talks."

U.S. President Joe Biden is apparently cautious about the acquisition, while Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump has pledged to block the deal.

"If the union's opposition subsides, the acquisition will not become an issue in the presidential election," Mori said.

Mori said that the acquisition is an "investment to strengthen U.S. Steel, and will also make automobile and other related industries strong."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]