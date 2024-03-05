Japan to Introduce “Blue Ticket” Fine System for Cyclists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a bill to introduce a “blue ticket” system to allow bicycle riders to pay fines for minor traffic violations to escape criminal punishment.

Fines are expected to be between some 5,000 yen and 12,000 yen, the same as those for traffic violations by motor scooter riders.

The government will submit the bill to revise the road traffic law at the current parliamentary session. If enacted, it will enter into force within two years of its promulgation.

The blue ticket system will be applied to about 115 types of minor traffic violations by cyclists, such as ignoring traffic signals and stop signs.

Some 20 types of malicious violations, such as drunken driving and obstructive driving, will continue to be subject to criminal punishment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]