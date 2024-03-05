Japan to Boost Legal Aid for Crime Victims, Bereaved Families

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a bill to expand the operations of the Japan Legal Support Center so that sex crime victims and bereaved families of murder victims can receive support from lawyers more easily.

The bill to revise the comprehensive legal support law, approved at a cabinet meeting, is designed to reduce the mental and financial burdens of victims and bereaved families. If enacted, the amendment will come into effect within two years after its promulgation.

Specifically, the center, set up by the government to provide legal assistance to citizens, will be newly tasked with supporting bereaved families of murder victims and those killed by dangerous driving and other offenses, as well as victims of indecent assault, sexual intercourse without consent and other sex crimes.

Lawyers working for the center will assist such people in drawing up and submitting damage reports and criminal complaints and negotiating out-of-court settlements with perpetrators.

The lawyers will also represent victims and bereaved families in damages lawsuits, accompany them to investigative organizations and administrative agencies and attend court hearings with them.

