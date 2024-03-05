U.S. Congress Invites Japan's Kishida for Speech in April

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Congress invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday to make a speech in a joint session of the Congress on April 11.

"The current global threats endanger the peace and prosperity we mutually have worked to establish, making the relationship between our two nations as important as ever," House Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders said in a letter.

"It is our belief that our shared commitment to defense and democracy can lead to a future marked by stability and security," they added.

This will be the first speech by a Japanese prime minister before the U.S. Congress in nine years, since the one by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kishida is set to meet with President Joe Biden on April 10. He is also expected to visit cities other than Washington.

