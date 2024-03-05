Japan Revises Special Residence Permit Guidelines for Foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Immigration Services Agency released on Tuesday revised guidelines on granting special residence permit to foreign nationals subject to deportation.

Under the revised guidelines, the agency will positively consider the need to protect the interests of such foreigners’ children living with their families in Japan. The use of the revised guidelines will start when the country’s revised immigration control and refugee recognition law takes effect as early as June.

Japan’s justice minister, at his or her discretion, can grant special residence permit to foreign nationals who are subject to deportation due to reasons such as illegal residency to stay in the country as an exceptional measure by taking various factors into consideration.

As such factors, the revised immigration control and refugee recognition law, enacted last June, cites family circumstances and behavioral issues, among others.

Detailing such factors, the revised guidelines stipulate that the agency, in deciding whether to grant special residence permit, will positively consider circumstances such as children having received education in Japan for a certain period of time and parents being integrated well into society.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]