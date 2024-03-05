Japan to Allow My Number Card to Be Mounted on Smartphones

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted legislation to allow personal identification functions of the My Number card to be mounted on their smartphones.

Smartphone users would no longer need to use their My Number cards in the identification process when opening a banking or securities account online or in age verification when shopping, if their devices are mounted with personal information in the cards, including names, addresses and face photographs.

Of My Number card functions, digital certificates for personal identification can be carried on Android smartphones under a measure that began last year. Users of such phones can obtain public certificates at convenience stores without presenting their My Number cards.

The legislation would allow smartphones with My Number card functions to be used for many other purposes.

According to the legislation, the next version of My Number cards will not show a gender marker on the cards. The government hopes to introduce the new version in 2026.

